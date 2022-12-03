Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NAII opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.99% of Natural Alternatives International worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

