Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0386 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $476.11 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00127596 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00222423 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00048085 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00060358 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,981,334 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.