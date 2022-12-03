NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTAP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.58.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. NetApp has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.87.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,643,670,000 after purchasing an additional 189,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $323,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,913 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $156,241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.