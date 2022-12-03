New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Trading Up 0.7%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.03. 7,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 6,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

