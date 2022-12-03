NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 155,080 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,080 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,862 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $19,162,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 729,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 669,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $21.98.

