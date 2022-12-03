NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

IEI stock opened at $116.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.22. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $129.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

