NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 24.1% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $4,619,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx Stock Performance

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $181.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.11 and its 200 day moving average is $198.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

