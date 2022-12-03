NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000.

IGM stock opened at $304.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.17 and a 200-day moving average of $305.79. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $261.80 and a one year high of $447.79.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

