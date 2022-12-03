NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 18,726 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 135.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,069,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $138.43 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $155.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.58 and its 200-day moving average is $123.05.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

