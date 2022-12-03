NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 151,557 First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 151,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EDOW. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDOW opened at $30.00 on Friday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.

