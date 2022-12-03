NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,948 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.