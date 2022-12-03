NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $66.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $69.27.

