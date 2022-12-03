NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,679 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 803,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after buying an additional 129,307 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after buying an additional 213,305 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 299,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,091,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.45. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.