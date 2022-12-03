NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 486.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Equinix by 7.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Equinix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 1.0 %

EQIX stock opened at $691.47 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $636.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,438 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

