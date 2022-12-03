NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $997,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 435.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in DexCom by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 453 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in DexCom by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in DexCom by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Shares of DXCM opened at $118.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.72, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $144.96.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

