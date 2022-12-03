NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $871,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,473,184 shares of company stock worth $111,212,109 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $380.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66. The company has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

