NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Globus Medical stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

