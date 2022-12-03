NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $819,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $936,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

