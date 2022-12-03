NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAM opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,923,592 shares of company stock worth $168,759,281. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

