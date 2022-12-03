NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $735,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 360,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

