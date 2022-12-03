NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 405.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 681,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 546,699 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 47.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after acquiring an additional 535,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 39.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after acquiring an additional 484,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,194,000 after purchasing an additional 287,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 104.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 282,276 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HMC opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $30.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMC. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

