NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,824,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,808 shares during the period. NexTier Oilfield Solutions makes up approximately 1.1% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.57% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $36,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,679,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,842,000 after buying an additional 1,155,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,267,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,911,000 after acquiring an additional 802,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after acquiring an additional 967,240 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $896.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 6.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

