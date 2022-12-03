NFT Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.41 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $641,542.71 and approximately $19.41 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,975.04 or 1.00015346 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010618 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036267 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00040635 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021361 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00242578 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000128 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01762911 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $29.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.