Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 98,363 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 138.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,363 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.22% of Align Technology worth $39,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

ALGN opened at $198.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $688.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

