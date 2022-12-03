Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Celanese were worth $24,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Celanese by 88.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 77,034 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Celanese by 29.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 16.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Celanese Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CE opened at $109.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.46. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. Celanese’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

