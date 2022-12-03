Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $19,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,103,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $814.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $822.76 and a 200 day moving average of $766.74. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $598.01 and a 12-month high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

