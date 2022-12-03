Nordea Investment Management AB Has $33.98 Million Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,172 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $33,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $86.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.31. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $88.13.

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

