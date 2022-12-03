Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $20.83 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 485,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,832,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of Marvell Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

