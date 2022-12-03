Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,851 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.39% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $36,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.48 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.04. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $129.29.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,796. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

