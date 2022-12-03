Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 10,708 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 376,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.06% of Realty Income worth $25,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.90 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.24.

The firm also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

