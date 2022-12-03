Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CEO Sells $516,700.00 in Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $254.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.01.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.62.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

