Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Northrim BanCorp has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of NRIM opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.67. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

In related news, Director David W. Karp purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $545,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,971,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

