Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $545.60 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $352.60 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.