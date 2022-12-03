Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NUW opened at $13.68 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUW. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 126,121 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

