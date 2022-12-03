Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NUW opened at $13.68 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
