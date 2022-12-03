Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 107,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 231.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAZ stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 24,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,907. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

