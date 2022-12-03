Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JHAA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,422. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $848,000.

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.