Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMCO opened at $12.20 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,326,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 99,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 637,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 187,854 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 511,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 95,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 86,919 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

