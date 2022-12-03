Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BXMX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 121,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,666. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $823,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 25,660 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

