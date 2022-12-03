Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of BXMX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 121,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,666. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
