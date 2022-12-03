Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches Market Cap of $271.10 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $271.10 million and $14.79 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,271.49 or 0.07497084 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00079643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00060289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00025074 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0472632 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $14,681,390.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

