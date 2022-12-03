Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.29 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $268.91 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,259.87 or 0.07440273 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036291 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00080487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00060109 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024594 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0472632 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $14,681,390.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

