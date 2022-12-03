Ocean Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.15 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $83.15 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,037.99 or 0.06126335 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00498278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,079.04 or 0.30045038 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

