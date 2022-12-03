Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance
OVBC opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Read More
