Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

OVBC opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ohio Valley Banc

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the third quarter worth about $263,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

