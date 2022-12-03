OMG Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $170.03 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00007149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $170.03 million and approximately $27.99 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00080587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00060182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024737 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.