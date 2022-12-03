Ontology Gas (ONG) Market Cap Reaches $84.71 Million

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Ontology Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $84.71 million and $2.09 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas’ launch date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,451,718 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

