Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.24

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.24 and traded as high as $20.20. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 132,900 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OPNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $104.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opiant Pharmaceuticals
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.