Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.24

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNTGet Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.24 and traded as high as $20.20. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 132,900 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $104.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HealthInvest Partners AB increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,066.7% in the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 44,562 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

