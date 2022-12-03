Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.24

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.24 and traded as high as $20.20. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 132,900 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $104.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opiant Pharmaceuticals

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HealthInvest Partners AB increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,066.7% in the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 44,562 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

