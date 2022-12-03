Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Orcadian Energy Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of ORCA opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.99 million and a P/E ratio of -11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Orcadian Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 23 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 59.50 ($0.71).
About Orcadian Energy
Featured Articles
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Orcadian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orcadian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.