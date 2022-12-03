Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Orcadian Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ORCA opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.99 million and a P/E ratio of -11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Orcadian Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 23 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 59.50 ($0.71).

Get Orcadian Energy alerts:

About Orcadian Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. It has four licences. The company's key asset is the 100% interest in the Pilot Field with audited proven and probable reserves of 79 million barrels. Orcadian Energy PLC was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Orcadian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orcadian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.