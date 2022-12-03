Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OESX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Orion Energy Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
