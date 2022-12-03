Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OESX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 938,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 206,436 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 247,365 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 315,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 183,320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 226,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 79,050 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

