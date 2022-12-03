ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get ORIX alerts:

Insider Transactions at ORIX

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $329,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,185,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX

ORIX Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,928,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 26.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ORIX by 57.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 6.6% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,223. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.24. ORIX has a 52-week low of $68.78 and a 52-week high of $112.91.

ORIX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.