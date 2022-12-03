ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $329,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,185,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of IX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,223. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.24. ORIX has a 52-week low of $68.78 and a 52-week high of $112.91.
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
