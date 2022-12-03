Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

