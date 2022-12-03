Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Down 8.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
