Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research note on Friday. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.02. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
