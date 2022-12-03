Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research note on Friday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.02. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oxbridge Re

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.